Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Sunday that Mattison (neck/shoulder) is "doing well" after being forced out of Miami's preseason game against the Bears due to "neck and shoulder soreness," David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McDaniel confirmed that Mattison isn't currently in the concussion protocol, per Furones. The veteran running back looked capable before leaving the field Saturday, recording three carries for eight yards and a score plus one catch for 21 yards on two targets.