The Vikings officially released Mattison on Monday.

Mattison was initially informed of his release by the team late February, and he's now officially a free agent after having signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the team last offseason. The veteran back is coming off a solid season from a volume perspective, with 700 yards on a career-high 180 carries across 16 games, but those stats are marred by a lack of explosiveness (3.9 YPC) and turnovers, with three total fumbles, two of which were lost. Mattison has now turned in three straight seasons averaging less than 4.0 YPC. Minnesota, in the meantime, should be in the market for backfield options to join Ty Chandler.