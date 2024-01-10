Mattison rushed seven times for 24 yards and caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Lions.

Mattison continued to operate as the backup running back behind Ty Chandler, concluding a disappointing season for the former player. In 16 appearances, the 25-year-old carried 180 times for 700 yards (3.9 average) and failed to find the end zone as a rusher. Mattison did, however, score three times as a receiver while compiling 30 catches for 192 yards.Though he signed a two-year, $7 million contract last offseason while Minnesota eventual cut incumbent starter Dalvin Cook, Mattison's future atop the depth chart for the Vikings looks murky at best. Chandler will presumably slot ahead of Mattison heading into the start of the offseason program, though it wouldn't be surprising if the Vikings looked to upgrade the position group through the 2024 NFL Draft, free agency or trade.