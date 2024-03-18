Mattison is in line to sign with the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

In 16 games for the Vikings during the 2023 regular season, Mattison had 180 carries for 700 yards and caught 30 of his 44 targets for 192 yards and three receiving TDs. With the Raiders, Mattison -- who turns 26 in June -- is slated to provide the team with needed backfield depth and a complementary option alongside 2022 fourth-rounder Zamir White following the free-agent departure of Josh Jacobs. Assuming White serves as Las Vegas' top RB option, Mattison's weekly upside will be modest, but if White is injured or struggles at all as the 2024 season progresses, Mattison could reenter the fantasy lineup equation.