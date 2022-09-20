Mattison had two carries for eight yards and three receptions for six yards in Monday's loss at Philadelphia.
Mattison played on 19 of the offense's 61 snaps and wasn't involved much, which isn't surprising given the Vikings were playing from a large deficit most of the game. It looks like Mattison will have the same role as prior years with a large role if Cook is hurt, but a modest one if the latter is healthy.
