Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Getting first-team reps
Gedeon has been getting first-team reps at weak-side linebacker in practice, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The 2017 fourth-round draft pick has also been playing middle linebacker. It looks like he could be a key reserve and could also challenge for the starting weak-side linebacker role against Emmanuel Lamur and Edmond Robinson.
