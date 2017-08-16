Play

Gedeon has been getting first-team reps at weak-side linebacker in practice, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The 2017 fourth-round draft pick has also been playing middle linebacker. It looks like he could be a key reserve and could also challenge for the starting weak-side linebacker role against Emmanuel Lamur and Edmond Robinson.

