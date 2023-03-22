Ham agreed Wednesday with the Vikings on a two-year contract extension, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Ham has spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the Vikings. While the 29-year-old saw a diminished role within head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense in 2022, he's still one of the more utilized fullbacks in the NFL, playing on both offense and special teams. Ham will look to have a similar role next season and continue to help open up holes for Dalvin Cook and the rest of the run game.