Cook reported to training camp Tuesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Per Cronin, Cook arrived early in the day to get his first COVID-19 test. The running back will then presumably participate in the team's virtual meetings in the afternoon. Though Cook reported to camp on time, his contract issues have not been resolved, with Chad Graff of The Athletic noting that it remains unclear "how involved Cook will be in the actual on-field part of training camp if he remains without a new deal."
