Shelley posted 31 tackles (23 solo) and a career-high eight passes defended, including one interception, over 11 games in the 2022 regular season.

Shelley opened his first season with Minnesota in a limited role on special teams, and he did not even appear in six of the first eight games. However, he stepped up into a starting role with cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle) sitting out all but two of the final nine regular-season games. Shelley' thus logged a career-high eight passes defended over this span, including the first interception of his career recorded Week 18 against Chicago. He also posted six more tackles and another pass defended while playing every defensive snap in the wild-card loss to the Giants. Shelley is now set to become an unrestricted free agent for the second year in a row.