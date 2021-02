Wilson tallied 122 tackles (62 solo), three sacks, eight pass breakups and three interceptions through his 16 games this season.

In his fourth year with Minnesota, Wilson recorded career highs in tackles, interceptions, pass defenses and defensive snaps. It was all made possible by Anthony Barr's pectoral tear from Week 2, which sidelined him for the rest of the season. Wilson is heading into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.