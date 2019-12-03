Play

Vikings' Harrison Smith: Good to go

Smith (hamstring) is officially active for Monday's road clash against Seattle.

Smith logged a full practice session Saturday, so this news isn't a surprise. The safety is expected to play a large role in slowing down a potent Seahawks passing attack led by Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett.

