Vikings' Harrison Smith: Injures hamstring

Smith was forced out of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a hamstring injury.

Smith's not expected to return to this contest, and Jayron Kearse will likely fill in next to Andrew Sendejo. He's fortunate to have an upcoming bye week, and Smith will look to get healthy for a matchup against the Seahawks on Dec. 2.

