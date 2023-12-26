Head coach Kevin O'Connell classified Addison (ankle) as day-to-day Tuesday and wasn't willing to rule the receiver out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

O'Connell didn't go into many details regarding the severity of the ankle sprain that forced Addison out of this past Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Lions, but the "day-to-day" label paints a rosier picture of the wideout's health after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that he was being considered week-to-week. The Vikings will likely wait and see what Addison is able to do during the week of practice before potentially giving him a designation for the Week 17 contest following Friday's session. O'Connell also announced Tuesday that star tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) will miss the rest of the season, so if he's able to overcome his own injury, Addison could be in store for a larger target share behind top pass catcher Justin Jefferson over the final two games of the campaign.