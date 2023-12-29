Addison (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

While unable to rejoin Sunday's loss to Detroit following his ankle injury in the second quarter, Addison returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant and now heads into the weekend looking truly questionable after another limited practice Friday. A game-time call would be tricky for a lot of fantasy managers, as the Vikings and Packers are the final matchup of the week with kickoff scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET on Sunday. If Addison doesn't play, Brandon Powell likely will fill in alongside Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn in three-wide formations. Meanwhile, rookie QB Jaren Hall will make his second career start, replacing Nick Mullens after the veteran's two starts produced a lot of yards and a lot of turnovers.