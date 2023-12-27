Addison (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

The Vikings only held a walkthrough instead of an actual practice to begin Week 17 prep, but Addison didn't mix into any on-field work as he tends to the ankle sprain that he suffered during this past Sunday's loss to the Lions. On Tuesday, coach Kevin O'Connell called Addison "day-to-day," per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, so the rookie wide receiver seemingly has a chance to suit up Sunday against the Packers. Addison's activity level, if any, Thursday and Friday could forecast his odds to do so this weekend.