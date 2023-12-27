Addison (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.
The Vikings only held a walkthrough instead of an actual practice to begin Week 17 prep, but Addison didn't mix into any on-field work as he tends to the ankle sprain that he suffered during this past Sunday's loss to the Lions. On Tuesday, coach Kevin O'Connell called Addison "day-to-day," per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, so the rookie wide receiver seemingly has a chance to suit up Sunday against the Packers. Addison's activity level, if any, Thursday and Friday could forecast his odds to do so this weekend.
More News
-
Vikings' Jordan Addison: Deemed day-to-day by head coach•
-
Vikings' Jordan Addison: Viewed as week-to-week•
-
Vikings' Jordan Addison: Ruled out for rest of game•
-
Vikings' Jordan Addison: Suffers ankle injury Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jordan Addison: Huge game Saturday•
-
Vikings' Jordan Addison: Makes little impact in Vegas•