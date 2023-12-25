Addison is considered week-to-week due to the ankle sprain he sustained during Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, added context regarding Addison's status should arrive following tests Monday. Prior to his exit from Sunday's contest, the wideout was on the field for 21 of the Vikings' 55 snaps on offense, while catching one of his four targets for two yards. If Addison is forced to miss this weekend's contest against the Packers, added Week 17 WR snaps would be available for K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell.