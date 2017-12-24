Vikings' Kevin McDermott: Hopeful to return for playoffs
McDermott hopes to return for the playoffs after dislocating his shoulder in Week 16, Andrew Krammer of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
McDermott was forced to exit Saturday's game against the Packers due to his shoulder injury, with his long snapping duties being taken over by tight end David Morgan for the remainder of the game. The Vikings may look to sign a temporary long snapper in the meantime, with Morgan likely filling in once again if they decide not to bring in anyone new.
