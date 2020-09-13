Cousins completed 19 of 25 passes for 259 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Vikings' 43-34 loss to the Packers on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 34 yards and threw a two-point conversion pass.

Fantasy managers were undoubtedly left mostly satisfied with Cousins' performance, considering he was involved in three scoring plays overall. However, in a real-world football sense, Cousins was less than effective, with his trio of scoring tosses (including his two-point pass) to Adam Thielen all coming in the fourth quarter when the Vikings had little realistic chance to mount a successful comeback. Cousins did average an impressive 10.4 yards per attempt while completing passes of 22, 29 and 37 yards to Kyle Rudolph, Bisi Johnson and Thielen, respectively, but he'll look to keep Minnesota's offense on steadier footing in a Week 2 interconference battle against the Colts next Sunday.