Cousins was not feeling well Thursday and was sent home by the Vikings, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
At this stage it's not clear how long the QB will be away from the team, with Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press relaying via coach Kevin O'Connell that it remains to be seen if Cousins will be available to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Raiders.
More News
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Agrees to one-year extension•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Gets vote of confidence from new HC•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Three touchdowns in return•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Returns from COVID-19 list•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: In line to return from COVID list•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Officially moves to COVID list•