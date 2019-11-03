Cousins completed 19 of 38 passes for 220 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Vikings' 26-23 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He also rushed once for five yards.

Cousins dealt with the early exit of Adam Thielen (hamstring), who reinjured his leg in the first quarter and never returned. That may have helped lead to Cousins generating his second-lowest completion percentage of the season, but he still found a way to his fourth multi-touchdown effort of the last five games by notching scoring tosses to Bisi Johnson, Ameer Abdullah and Kyle Rudolph. Cousins now has three straight interception-free efforts, and he'll look to continue building momentum at the expense of the Cowboys in Week 10.