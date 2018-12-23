Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Tosses three TDs in win
Cousins completed 21 of 28 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns while rushing once for one yard in Sunday's 27-9 win over Detroit.
Cousins threw two touchdown passes in the final 1:32 of the first half to turn a 9-0 deficit into a 14-9 lead. The first was an eight-yard score to Stefon Diggs while the second was a 44-yard Hail Mary caught by tight end Kyle Rudolph with no time on the clock. He added a four-yarder to Rudolph early in the fourth quarter to finish with a 3:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio after posting a 4:3 mark over the previous three games. This was a step in the right direction, but there's a good chance Cousins regresses in Week 17 against the stingy Bears defense.
More News
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Low yardage totals continue•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Another poor outing•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Throws two interceptions•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Steps up in primetime•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Struggles against tough defense•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Ugly stat line despite high completion percentage•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16