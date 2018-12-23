Cousins completed 21 of 28 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns while rushing once for one yard in Sunday's 27-9 win over Detroit.

Cousins threw two touchdown passes in the final 1:32 of the first half to turn a 9-0 deficit into a 14-9 lead. The first was an eight-yard score to Stefon Diggs while the second was a 44-yard Hail Mary caught by tight end Kyle Rudolph with no time on the clock. He added a four-yarder to Rudolph early in the fourth quarter to finish with a 3:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio after posting a 4:3 mark over the previous three games. This was a step in the right direction, but there's a good chance Cousins regresses in Week 17 against the stingy Bears defense.