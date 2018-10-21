Cousins completed 25 of 40 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Jets.

Cousins capitalized on the beat-up Jets secondary on the game's first drive, hitting his favorite target, Adam Thielen, for a 34-yard touchdown. Running back Latavius Murray was Minnesota's biggest offensive weapon the rest of the way with two touchdowns on the ground, but Cousins managed to add a 34-yard aerial strike to Aldrick Robinson, sealing the victory in the fourth quarter. Up next for the marquee free-agent addition is a mouthwatering Week 8 matchup with the vulnerable Saints secondary.