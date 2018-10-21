Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Tosses two scores in win
Cousins completed 25 of 40 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Jets.
Cousins capitalized on the beat-up Jets secondary on the game's first drive, hitting his favorite target, Adam Thielen, for a 34-yard touchdown. Running back Latavius Murray was Minnesota's biggest offensive weapon the rest of the way with two touchdowns on the ground, but Cousins managed to add a 34-yard aerial strike to Aldrick Robinson, sealing the victory in the fourth quarter. Up next for the marquee free-agent addition is a mouthwatering Week 8 matchup with the vulnerable Saints secondary.
More News
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Runs, throws for touchdowns•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Totals 301 passing yards in win•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Eclipses 400 yards in loss•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Commits three turnovers in loss to Bills•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Posts huge numbers in tie with Packers•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Impressive in debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...