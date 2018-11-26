Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Drops another pass
Treadwell secured one of three targets for six yards during Sunday's 27-20 victory over Green Bay.
Treadwell continues to struggle with drops, this time failing to bring in a short pass on a slant route during the second quarter. Fortunately for the Vikings, quarterback Kirk Cousins had little trouble relying on fellow receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs as well as tailback Dalvin Cook to move the ball through the air. With one score on the season and having topped 40 receiving yards just once, Treadwell remains far off the fantasy radar entering Minnesota's Week 13 matchup with New England.
More News
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Just one reception Sunday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Just two receptions Sunday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Ready for larger role•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Three receptions Sunday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Three receptions Sunday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Four receptions in Sunday's win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...