Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Drops another pass

Treadwell secured one of three targets for six yards during Sunday's 27-20 victory over Green Bay.

Treadwell continues to struggle with drops, this time failing to bring in a short pass on a slant route during the second quarter. Fortunately for the Vikings, quarterback Kirk Cousins had little trouble relying on fellow receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs as well as tailback Dalvin Cook to move the ball through the air. With one score on the season and having topped 40 receiving yards just once, Treadwell remains far off the fantasy radar entering Minnesota's Week 13 matchup with New England.