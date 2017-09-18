Play

Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Three receptions in Sunday's loss

Treadwell had three receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.

Treadwell played 50 snaps on offense compared to 12 snaps for Jarius Wright as it looks like he's taking over the third wide receiver role. Treadwell's outlook could be on the rise; however, his fantasy value may be limited if Sam Bradford doesn't return from a knee injury.

