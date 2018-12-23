Vikings' Latavius Murray: Picks up 28 yards in win
Murray ran for 22 yards on nine carries and added two catches for six yards during Sunday's 27-9 win over Detroit.
Through 13 games with John DeFilippo calling plays, Minnesota dropped back on 62.2 percent of offensive snaps. With Kevin Stefanski now calling the shots, and pledging for a return to the grind-it-out style that took the Vikings to the conference title game last season, Minnesota has dropped back on just 43.8 percent of offensive snaps over the past two weeks. That's good news for Minnesota's stable as a whole, but Dalvin Cook has been the primary beneficiary, edging out Murray 35 carries to 24. This return to pound-it-out football will face a tough test in Week 17 against a Chicago defense that ranks in the top five in the league against the run, surrendering just 3.8 yards per carry.
