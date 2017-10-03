Vikings' Linval Joseph: Records first sack of season
Joseph had nine tackles (six solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Lions.
The sack is Joseph's first of the season and he also managed to double his tackling output Sunday. The veteran nose tackle remains a reliable anchor on the Vikings' defensive line, but don't expect the high tackle total to be a weekly theme.
