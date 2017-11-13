Alexander had three tackles, two passes defensed and had his first career interception in Sunday's win at Washington.

Alexander played on 37 of the defense's 75 snaps as he's getting time in nickel and dime packages. However, his upside is limited as long as Terrance Newman is healthy as Newman has remained the starter opposite Xavier Rhodes despite talk in the preseason Alexander may move into a starting role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories