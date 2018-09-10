Vikings' Mike Hughes: Returns INT for TD in NFL debut
Hughes returned an interception for a touchdown, had three total tackles and defended three passes in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Hughes was quickly pressed into a larger role in his first NFL game after Trae Waynes left with an ankle injury. Hughes moved to cornerback from slot cornerback and held his own in coverage, including returning a gift bad throw for a touchdown. Hughes could start at cornerback if Waynes is out next week.
