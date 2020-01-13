Head coach Mike Zimmer said Hughes (neck) is expected to be ready for the offseason program, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hughes missed both postseason games, and for the second time in his two-year career, he ended the season on injured reserve. The Vikings' offseason program is set to begin in late April, and Hughes could be in line for a hefty role in 2020 if the team doesn't re-sign Trae Waynes. Hughes finished the 2019 campaign with 45 tackles (39 solo), nine pass breakups and an interception over 14 games.