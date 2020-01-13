Vikings' Mike Hughes: Should be ready for OTAs
Head coach Mike Zimmer said Hughes (neck) is expected to be ready for the offseason program, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Hughes missed both postseason games, and for the second time in his two-year career, he ended the season on injured reserve. The Vikings' offseason program is set to begin in late April, and Hughes could be in line for a hefty role in 2020 if the team doesn't re-sign Trae Waynes. Hughes finished the 2019 campaign with 45 tackles (39 solo), nine pass breakups and an interception over 14 games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...