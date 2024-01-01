Mullens completed 13 of 22 pass attempts for 113 yards and a touchdown with a six-yard rushing attempt in Sunday's 33-10 loss to Green Bay.

Rookie Jaren Hall struggled to the tune of no touchdowns and two turnovers in his first career start, so head coach Kevin O'Connell switched back to Mullens at the start of the second half. The veteran signal-caller didn't give the offense a significant makeover, but he certainly produced the more fantasy-friendly half Sunday. O'Connell stated after the game that he has not committed to a starting quarterback for Minnesota's regular-season finale against Detroit, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. The more-experienced Mullens would be the logical choice for the 8-8 Vikings, as their playoff hopes (while slim) are still alive. Mullens also represents the option the higher fantasy upside after he threw two touchdowns and four turnovers in a narrow loss to Detroit when the two teams met in Week 16.