Coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Monday that Mullens will start Sunday's game against the Lions.
As expected, Mullens will make a second consecutive start. He threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals but had a pair of interceptions in Cincinnati territory. The 7-7 Vikings are in the playoff hunt and believe Mullens gives them the best chance to win over Joshua Dobbs or Jaren Hall.
