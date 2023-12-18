Coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Monday that Mullens will start Sunday's game against the Lions.

As expected, Mullens will make a second consecutive start. He threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals but had a pair of interceptions in Cincinnati territory. The 7-7 Vikings are in the playoff hunt and believe Mullens gives them the best chance to win over Joshua Dobbs or Jaren Hall.