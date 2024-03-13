Mullens looks set to work as the top backup to Sam Darnold, who is slated to ink a one-year deal with Minnesota, while Kirk Cousins is primed to move on to Atlanta, Christian Gonzales of NFL.com reports.

Mullens and 2023 fifth-round pick Jaren Hall are currently the Vikings' only options at quarterback behind Darnold, though the team could further bolster the position in free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft. Now heading into the final year of his contact, and having spent the last two seasons as a backup for Minnesota, Mullens could be cut with only $375,000 in dead money, but the team may see value in a veteran already familiar with the present offensive scheme. The Vikings hold the No. 11 pick in April's draft and could be a candidate to select a quarterback there, or to move up the board.