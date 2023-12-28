Coach Kevin O'Connell named Jaren Hall the Vikings' starting quarterback for Sunday's contest against the Packers, with Mullens serving as the No. 2 option at the position, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Following Kirk Cousins' season-ending Achilles tear back in Week 8, Minnesota has cycled through three different quarterbacks, with Mullens getting the call the last two games. While Mullens filled the stat sheet (48-for-69 passing for 714 yards and four touchdowns), he also tossed six interceptions in losses at Cincinnati and to the Lions. With Hall back in the top job, Mullens could have been demoted to No. 3 on the QB depth chart, but O'Connell will stick with him as the primary backup over Joshua Dobbs.