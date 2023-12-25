Mullens completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 411 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in Sunday's 30-24 loss to Detroit. He had one rush for one yard and fumbled twice but did not lose either.

Mullens earned the starting nod after nearly leading Minnesota to victory in an overtime loss to Cincinnati last week. The veteran backup continued to sling the ball around freely, eclipsing 400 yards passing after throwing for 303 yards against the Bengals. While that style of play can result in the gaudy numbers we've seen so far from Mullens, it can also result in costly turnovers. The 28-year-old threw four more interceptions and nearly lost two fumbles after throwing two picks in his last start. That said, there is fantasy value to be had from Mullens based on passing volume alone -- especially in formats that do not punish turnovers harshly -- for next Sunday's home matchup against the Packers.