Vikings' Rashod Hill: Did not practice Wednesday
Hill (foot) did not practice Wednesday.
Hill's injury, earlier believed to be an ankle sprain, is listed as a foot injury to begin Week 3. Though the severity of Hill's injury remains undisclosed it seems to be a genuine possibility that the 26-year-old may not suit up against the Bills on Sunday. If Hill misses any time, Brian O'Neill will serve as Minnesota's primary right tackle.
