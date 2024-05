Tonyan and the Vikings agreed to terms Thursday on a contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tonyan suited up for all 17 games with the Bears last season, but he only secured 11 of 17 targets for 107 yards. He joins a Minnesota tight end room behind T.J. Hockenson (knee), who isn't a lock to be ready for Week 1 as he works his way back from a serious knee injury. That could give Tonyan the opportunity to compete with Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt for an expanded early-season role.