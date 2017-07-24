Floyd (knee) was placed on the active/non-football injury list, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Floyd is recovering from nerve damage suffered during September knee surgery and missed all of Minnesota's offseason program. It's not clear if he'll be able to participate in training camp and his career looks in jeopardy. However, Floyd has said he expects to play again. We'll likely learn more about his outlook once training camp begins.

