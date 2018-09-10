Vikings' Stacy Coley: Minimal role on offense Sunday
Coley played six snaps on offense but was not targeted in the passing game in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Coley struggled with a groin injury in the preseason, so it was good to see him play in Week 1. He'll mostly play special teams, but he has a chance to take over as the No. 3 receiver if Laquon Treadwell struggles.
