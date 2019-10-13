Week 6 Fantasy Football DFS: Top values, contrarian lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
With four teams on a bye and an early London game, the main slate looks just a little bit thin this week. And with everyone playing Malcolm Brown, that eliminates one choice as well. In other words, the choices you do make feel like they're going to matter a little bit more this week. We've got you covered.
*All ownership projections courtesy of UFCollective.
DFS Picks
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I like Jackson more with Marquise Brown, but this is still a fantastic matchup I expect him to fully take advantage of. Jackson has at least 66 rushing yards in three of his past four games, which really helps with his floor. Last week was the first game this season he didn't throw for at least 247 yards, and I don't expect a repeat.
LAR L.A. Rams • #34
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Is Brown going to be chalk? Absolutely. But this isn't the type of chalk you want to pass up. I expect 15 to 20 touches and a very good chance of at least one touchdown. Get creative somewhere else in your lineup.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Boyd has double-digit targets in every game but one and has already topped 22 PPR points twice this season. It's bad luck that he's only scored one touchdown, but that's helped keep his price well below where his usage says it should be.
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Kelce's "disappointing" start to the season has him on pace for 90 catches and 1,400 yards. This week he gets Tyreek Hill back, which should help open up the middle of the field. He also has excellent touchdown odds in the game with the highest over/under on the slate.
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Minshew has been a top 10 Fantasy quarterback this year, averaged 7.8 yards per pass attempt, completed 67% of his passes and his fifth among quarterbacks in rushing. I have no idea why he's this cheap or why his ownership is projected this low. He ranks as the second-best value on the slate by my numbers.
WAS Washington • #25
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Seemingly every week, Thompson is a cheap running back you can trust for 10 PPR points and just hope he gets into the end zone. This week he has the added bonus of playing the worst defense in football.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Sutton was the pick in this spot last week, and I'm going right back to him. He has 10 more targets than Emmanuel Sanders over the past three weeks and sure looks like Joe Flacco's No. 1 receiver.
Geoff Swaim TE
JAC Jacksonville • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
With James O'Shaughnessy out for the year, Swaim gets an excellent opportunity at a very low cost. Minshew has used his tight ends extensively this season.
FanDuel Contrarian Lineup
QB Gardner Minshew $6,900
RB Dalvin Cook $8,200
RB Chris Thompson $5,400
WR Julio Jones $8,500
WR DeAndre Hopkins $8,400
WR Courtland Sutton $5,900
TE Geoff Swaim $4,200
FLEX Travis Kelce $7,500
DST Dallas Cowboys $5,000
DraftKings Contrarian Lineup
QB Gardner Minshew $5,000
RB Dalvin Cook $8,400
RB Chris Thompson $5,000
WR Julio Jones $8,000
WR Michael Thomas $7,800
WR Courtland Sutton $5,000
TE Geoff Swaim $4,200
FLEX Malcolm Brown $4,300
DST Seattle Seahawks $3,400
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
