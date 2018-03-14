Zach Zenner: Headed to free agency
Zenner didn't receive a contract tender from the Lions, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
Zenner was often a healthy scratch in 2017, only seeing the field when the injury bug crept up on the tailbacks above him on the depth chart. The South Dakota State ultimately finished the season with only 26 yards and one touchdown on 14 rushing attempts -- though his abysmal 1.9 YPC is likely a reflection of his deployment as a battering ram in short-yardage situations, opposed to relative ineffectiveness. Still only 26 years old, Zenner will become an unrestricted free agent after failing to receive a contract tender from Detroit and could draw interest from a number of teams in need of a goal-line bruiser.
More News
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...