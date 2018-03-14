Zenner didn't receive a contract tender from the Lions, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

Zenner was often a healthy scratch in 2017, only seeing the field when the injury bug crept up on the tailbacks above him on the depth chart. The South Dakota State ultimately finished the season with only 26 yards and one touchdown on 14 rushing attempts -- though his abysmal 1.9 YPC is likely a reflection of his deployment as a battering ram in short-yardage situations, opposed to relative ineffectiveness. Still only 26 years old, Zenner will become an unrestricted free agent after failing to receive a contract tender from Detroit and could draw interest from a number of teams in need of a goal-line bruiser.