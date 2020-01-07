Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Held off scoresheet in return

Nichushkin (illness) registered a shot and a hit in 14:02 during Monday's 1-0 loss to the Islanders.

Like the rest of the Avalanche, Nichushkin wasn't able to get on the scoresheet. He missed one game due to the illness, but he should continue to see third-line minutes going forward. The Russian has 15 points and a plus-14 rating through 38 appearances this season.