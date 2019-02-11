Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Extends point streak to eight
DeBrincat picked up three assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.
That's now eight straight games with a point for DeBrincat, who's racked up a fearsome 10 goals and 20 points in his last 13 contests. The young second line of Dylan Strome, Dominik Kahun and DeBrincat has been spectacular lately, giving the club offensive balance behind the Jonathan Toews/Patrick Kane duo, and while Chicago still brings up the rear in the Central Division, its seven-game win streak has put them firmly in the playoff hunt heading into the season's final third.
