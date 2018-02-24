Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Gathers two assists in victory
Duclair set up two goals in Friday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.
Duke has compiled seven points (two goals, five assists) through 16 games since being acquired from Arizona. However, he's averaging under 14 minutes per game with the new employer, and the 22-year-old has even watched three games from the press box for the Blackhawks. Overall, consider him a fringe fantasy option, even in some of the deeper settings.
