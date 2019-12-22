Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Quiet in return
Barbashev (upper body) posted a shot on goal and a hit in 14:04 during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Barbashev missed two games with the injury, but he returned to a fourth-line role and saw a large share of ice time. The Russian has 15 points, 72 hits and 40 shots in 35 appearances this season, which could make him of interest to fantasy owners in formats that reward physical play.
