Barbashev (lower body) will not return to Thursday's game versus the Sharks.

Barbashev was solid in two period with four shots on goal across 11:55 of ice time before he left the game. It's unclear how exactly he got hurt. The 25-year-old has seen some top-line usage at even strength recently. If he isn't ready to return to action Saturday against the Sharks, Jaden Schwartz (lower body) might be able to take his place in the lineup. Barbashev has six points through 17 appearances.