Barbashev registered an assist, a shot on net and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Wild.

Barbashev reeled in the puck along the end boards and fired it up to Mackenzie MacEachern, who buried it for the Blues' first score of the game. The Blues' fourth line continues to chip in offensively as well as physically, as Barbashev now has four assists and 33 hits through 15 games.