Lindgren will be given a shot to back up Carey Price, but coach Claude Julien noted it would be easier for him to start the year at AHL Laval, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Lindgren had been on a path to be Price's backup last season before the Canadiens locked up the 35-year-old Antti Niemi to a one-year deal during the offseason. In theory, Lindgren will battle Niemi for the No. 2 job, but because Lindgren doesn't need to clear waivers, it's likely he ends up with Laval to start the season. However, later in the season -- a season in which the Canadiens have signaled as a rebuilding year -- we expect Lindgren to get back to the NHL.