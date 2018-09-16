Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Likely headed for AHL
Lindgren will be given a shot to back up Carey Price, but coach Claude Julien noted it would be easier for him to start the year at AHL Laval, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Lindgren had been on a path to be Price's backup last season before the Canadiens locked up the 35-year-old Antti Niemi to a one-year deal during the offseason. In theory, Lindgren will battle Niemi for the No. 2 job, but because Lindgren doesn't need to clear waivers, it's likely he ends up with Laval to start the season. However, later in the season -- a season in which the Canadiens have signaled as a rebuilding year -- we expect Lindgren to get back to the NHL.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Will represent Team USA at Worlds•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Relegated to minors•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Acrobatic excellence but still loses•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Shelled by Blue Jackets on Monday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Tending twine Monday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...