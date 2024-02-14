Blueger managed an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Blueger snapped a seven-game point drought with his helper on a Dakota Joshua goal in the third period. While he hasn't stood out like Joshua or Conor Garland, Blueger's been steady as the Canucks' third-line center. He's up to 22 points, 56 shots on net, 45 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 40 appearances this season, putting him on track for a career year.