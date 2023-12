Blueger tallied a goal on his only shot in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Blueger got Vancouver on the board 25 seconds into the third period, one-timing a feed from Dakota Joshua past Samuel Ersson to cut the deficit to 3-1. The goal extended Blueger's improbable scoring streak to seven games -- he has three goals and six assists in that span. The 29-year-old center is up to five goals and 13 points through 22 games in a third-line role with the Canucks.