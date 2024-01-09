Blueger stretched his point streak to three games with an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Blueger has been solid offensively despite a middle-six role that emphasizes his penalty-killing responsibilities. He's added five goals, 11 assists and a plus-6 rating, which puts him at a career-best pace through 26 games. As it pertains to Vancouver's forwards, looking at marquee names like Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser is low-hanging fruit, whereas Blueger is a more cost-effective option who still returns a fair amount of value.